Identity of Security Guard Killed at Preston Center Revealed as Adalberto Santiago, Gunman Still at Large

Adalberto Santiago Obituary: Security Guard Killed at Preston Center Identified

Introduction

The community of Preston Center is in mourning after the tragic death of Adalberto Santiago, a beloved security guard who was shot and killed while on duty. Santiago was well-known and respected in the community, and his loss has left many in shock and disbelief.

The Incident

On the evening of August 17th, Santiago was on duty at the Preston Center shopping center when he was approached by an armed individual. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing the suspect flee the scene. Santiago was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The Investigation

The Dallas Police Department has launched an investigation into Santiago’s death, and the search for the gunman is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The Community’s Response

Santiago was a beloved member of the Preston Center community, and his death has left many in shock and mourning. Friends and colleagues have described him as a kind, hardworking, and dedicated individual who always went above and beyond in his duties as a security guard. He was known for his friendly smile and willingness to help others.

Adalberto Santiago Obituary

Adalberto Santiago was born on October 2nd, 1965, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He moved to Dallas, Texas, in the early 1990s and began working as a security guard shortly thereafter. Santiago worked at the Preston Center shopping center for over a decade and was well-known and respected by the community.

Santiago was a devoted husband and father, and he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Maria, and their two children, Carlos and Sofia. He also leaves behind his mother, Carmen, and his siblings, Jose, Luis, and Ana.

Conclusion

The loss of Adalberto Santiago has left a profound impact on the Preston Center community. He will be deeply missed by his friends, colleagues, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time, and we hope that the person responsible for his death is brought to justice soon.

1. Preston Center Shooting

2. Dallas Security Guard Killed

3. Adalberto Santiago Memorial

4. Police Search for Preston Center Gunman

5. Dallas Crime News