Identity of Teenage Victim in Double Shooting in San Leandro Revealed today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
The victim of a tragic double shooting in San Leandro has been identified as Sola Otti, a 16-year-old resident of the St. Moritz Gardens Apartments. Otti’s father confirmed his son’s identity on Thursday, describing him as a loving and humorous child with a bright future. Otti had aspirations of becoming an attorney. The San Leandro Police Department is currently investigating the incident, which left Otti dead and another 17-year-old boy injured. The injured victim is reportedly recovering, but no further details on his condition are available at this time. Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, nor do they have a description of the suspect. A neighbor of the Otti family noted that Sola’s grandfather also lives in the apartment complex.
- San Leandro shooting
- Teenage violence
- Youth gun violence
- Crime in San Leandro
- Teen homicides
News Source : KTVU FOX 2
Source Link :Teen victim killed in San Leandro double shooting identified/