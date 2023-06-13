Identity of the 20-Year-Old Fatally Shot in North Hollywood Arts District Revealed today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A drive-by shooting in North Hollywood resulted in the death of Dashaun Berry, a 20-year-old man, according to the coroner’s office. The incident occurred in a parking lot on Cleon Avenue, and the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division received a call at 1:30 a.m. on June 12. Berry was found with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. The LAPD confirmed that it was a drive-by shooting, but they did not provide any descriptions of the suspect or vehicle involved. Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives can be contacted at 818-374-9550 for anyone with information, while anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

