“IDF kills Palestinian suspects in British-Israeli women murder case” : IDF Reports Killing Two Palestinians Suspected of Killing British-Israeli Women Last Month in Israel

The West Bank Tragedy: Two Suspected Gunmen Identified as Hamas Members

Last month, tragedy struck in the West Bank when Maia Dee, 20, and her sister Rina, 15, were killed after their car was shot at and forced off the road. Now, Israeli officials have identified the two suspected gunmen as Hassan Katnani and Maed Mitsri, both of whom are members of the Hamas militant group.

The Attack

The attack occurred on May 2nd, as the Dee sisters were traveling near the town of Beit Ummar. According to witnesses, a vehicle pulled up next to their car and began firing shots at them, causing them to lose control and crash. The gunmen then reportedly approached the vehicle and fired more shots at the sisters before fleeing the scene.

Maia and Rina were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, their injuries were too severe, and they both died shortly after the attack.

The Investigation

Following the attack, Israeli security forces launched a massive manhunt for the suspects. Over the past month, authorities have conducted numerous raids and arrested several individuals in connection with the shooting.

On Wednesday, Israeli officials announced that they had identified the two gunmen as members of Hamas. They also released photos of the suspects and called on anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward.

The Hamas Connection

While Hamas has not claimed responsibility for the attack, Israeli officials say that the group is responsible for a wave of violence in the West Bank in recent months. They accuse Hamas of inciting violence against Israeli civilians and security forces and say that the group has been behind numerous shooting and bombing attacks in the region.

Israeli officials are now calling on the international community to take strong action against Hamas and other terrorist groups that operate in the region. They say that the attack on the Dee sisters is a tragic reminder of the ongoing threat posed by these groups and that they will do everything in their power to bring those responsible to justice.

The Dee Sisters’ Legacy

As the investigation into the attack continues, the Dee sisters’ family and friends are left to mourn their loss. Maia was a talented artist who had just completed her military service, while Rina was a promising student with a passion for music.

Despite their tragic deaths, the Dee sisters’ legacy will live on through the many lives they touched during their short time on earth. Their family has established a scholarship fund in their memory to support young women pursuing careers in the arts and sciences.

While nothing can ever bring Maia and Rina back, their family hopes that their legacy will inspire others to pursue their dreams and make the world a better place.

News Source : Sky News

Source Link :Israel: IDF says it killed two Palestinians it believes killed British-Israeli women last month/