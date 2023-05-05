IDP camp Today : Eastern DRC IDP Camp: 13 People Confirmed Dead.

Deadly Attack on Displaced Camp in Eastern Congo

At least 13 civilians were killed in a camp for displaced people on Wednesday night in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The region has been plagued by sporadic clashes between armed groups and the M23 rebellion. The attack targeted the Kisimba camp, 4km from Kitshanga, in the Rutshuru territory (North Kivu province).

Pro-Hutu Militia Blamed for the Attack

Local authorities accused a pro-Hutu militia, the “CMC-Nyatura”, of being responsible for this attack. There have been reports of 145 people killed by the M23, a rebel movement with a Tutsi majority. However, no reliable source interviewed on the spot reported such a toll.

Details of the Attack

“The toll is 13 dead and five wounded, the perpetrators are alleged Nyatura,” an administrative official in Kisimba told AFP on condition of anonymity. A Red Cross official confirmed the death toll of 13 and five injured.

“At first it was said that it was the M23 but after verification, it was the CMC” who, in search of pro-rebels, attacked the camp, said a human rights activist, also on condition of anonymity, putting the death toll at 15 – 7 women killed, 3 children and 5 men.

“Among those killed was my two-and-a-half-year-old son, who was on the back of his mother, who was shot in the legs,” said Hakiza, who lives in the camp.

The M23 Rebellion

The M23, for “March 23 Movement,” backed by Rwanda according to U.N. experts, took up arms in late 2021 after nearly a decade of dormancy and last year seized large swaths of territory in North Kivu province. A regional East African force has since December recaptured some of its strongholds, but the rebels are still present in the region where they face armed groups calling themselves “patriots.

Humanitarian Crisis in the Region

The M23 offensive has caused massive population displacement, worsening an already critical humanitarian situation in a region that has been plagued by violence from multiple armed groups for nearly 30 years.

Conclusion

The attack on the Kisimba camp for displaced people in eastern Congo is a tragic reminder of the ongoing conflict and violence in the region. The pro-Hutu militia, CMC-Nyatura, is accused of being responsible for the attack. The M23 rebellion, which has caused massive population displacement, continues to pose a threat in the region. The international community must work to find a lasting solution to the conflict and address the humanitarian crisis in the area.

News Source : Africanews

