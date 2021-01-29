Igancio Tejeda Hidalgo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chilean junior tennis player Igancio Tejeda Hidalgo has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Chilean junior tennis player Igancio Tejeda Hidalgo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The ITF is saddened to learn of the passing of 17-year-old Chilean junior tennis player Igancio Tejeda Hidalgo
Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Chilean sports community that united to provide for his cancer treatment over the past 11 months pic.twitter.com/hQOoMP2K6c
— ITF (@ITFTennis) January 29, 2021
