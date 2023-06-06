“IGL share price”: IGL Shares: Latest Updates and New Targets | Reasons for the Decline in IGL Share Prices

IGL Share Latest News: IGL Share New Target

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is a leading natural gas distribution company in India. It is a joint venture between GAIL (India) Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The company was incorporated in 1998 and provides natural gas to domestic, industrial, and commercial customers in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Rewari.

IGL Share New Target

Recently, IGL has announced its new target of providing piped natural gas (PNG) connections to 1 million households in the next two years. The company has already provided PNG connections to more than 1.2 million households in the NCR region. The new target will increase the number of households using natural gas as a cooking fuel and help reduce air pollution in the region.

IGL has also announced its plans to expand its CNG (compressed natural gas) stations in the NCR region. The company currently operates more than 500 CNG stations and plans to add 50 new stations in the next financial year. The expansion of CNG stations will encourage more people to switch to CNG-powered vehicles, which are more environment-friendly than petrol and diesel vehicles.

Why IGL Share Falling

Despite the company’s positive news, the IGL share price has been falling in recent weeks. The share price has fallen by more than 10% in the last month, from ₹ 555 to ₹ 498. There are several reasons for the fall in the share price:

Market Correction: The Indian stock market has been correcting in recent weeks, with many stocks falling due to concerns over rising inflation and interest rates. IGL is not immune to this correction and has also seen a fall in its share price. Lower Gas Prices: The price of natural gas has been falling in the international market due to oversupply and weak demand. This has led to lower revenue for IGL, which buys natural gas from suppliers such as GAIL and Petronet LNG. Competition: IGL faces competition from other natural gas distribution companies such as Adani Gas and Mahanagar Gas. These companies are expanding their operations in the NCR region and could take away market share from IGL.

Conclusion

IGL is a leading natural gas distribution company in India and has announced its new target of providing PNG connections to 1 million households in the next two years. The company also plans to expand its CNG stations in the NCR region. However, the IGL share price has been falling in recent weeks due to market correction, lower gas prices, and competition from other companies. Investors should keep an eye on the company’s performance and future plans before investing in the stock.

