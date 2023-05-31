“IHRA definition”: Jewish Leaders Worldwide Urge UN to Embrace IHRA Definition in Positive Light – J-Wire

Global Jewish Call for UN to Positively Reference IHRA Definition

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism has been endorsed by more than a thousand institutions globally, including the European Union and the Council of Europe, and more than 39 countries. Now, 178 Jewish organizations across the globe are calling for the United Nations to favorably reference it at its upcoming “UN Action Plan on monitoring antisemitism and enhancing a system-wide response” meeting. The meeting to establish the plan is being convened on June 20-21 in Cordoba, Spain.

In a letter sent to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Under-Secretary-General Miguel Moratinos, AIJAC joined with the signatories in welcoming the UN’s “commitment to making the United Nations a more effective force for countering and combating Jew-hatred around the world.” The signatories also expressed wholeheartedly their collective view that the IHRA’s Working Definition of Antisemitism “is an indispensable tool to understand and fight antisemitism, and one that can be used entirely consistently with fundamental human rights standards.”

The legally non-binding IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism is the product of scholars and academics in the fields of Holocaust and genocide studies, as well as researchers and analysts monitoring modern manifestations of antisemitism. Dr. Colin Rubenstein, Executive Director of AIJAC, said that “It is imperative that organizations with the responsibility to protect society from the evils of antisemitism are equipped with the best, most effective tools to identify it. The IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism is just such a tool. While this latest appeal is to the United Nations, the identical principle should also apply to universities and other Australian institutions that may have to deal with manifestations of antisemitic behavior.”

Jeremy Jones, AIJAC Director of International and Community Affairs, noted, “the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism is the distillation of thinking of the major institutions and individuals at the front line of building community resilience to antisemitism. It has the strong support of Jewish communities and will be adopted by any institution that is serious about fighting contemporary antisemitism.”

The 179 organizational signatories of the letter come from around the globe and are led by the seven initiating organizations – the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B’nai B’rith International, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, European Jewish Congress, Jewish Federations of North America, and World Jewish Congress. In addition to the organizational signatories, 123 academics and practitioners from across the world have also endorsed the letter.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry, B’nai B’rith Australia and New Zealand, Australasian Union of Jewish Students in New Zealand, Beth Shalom Progressive Synagogue (NZ), Council of Jewish Women Aotearoa NZ, Holocaust Centre of New Zealand, Nelson Jewish Community Inc, New Zealand Community Security Group Trust, Wellington Jewish Community Center, Wellington Progressive Jewish Congregation, and Zionist Federation of New Zealand are some of the regional signatories.

The Jewish community has been subjected to different forms of discrimination and persecution for centuries. Antisemitism has been on the rise in recent years, and this call to the United Nations is a significant step towards eradicating this problem. The IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism has already been endorsed by many international organizations, and with the UN’s favorable reference, it will become an even more effective tool in the fight against antisemitism. Hopefully, this call will be heeded, and the UN will take the necessary steps to protect the Jewish community from further discrimination and persecution.

News Source : J-Wire

Source Link :Global Jewish call for UN to positively reference IHRA definition – J-Wire/