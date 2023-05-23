IHRA definition of antisemitism: Editorial: The adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism by the US and UN is necessary

The US and the UN to Unveil Plans to Combat Antisemitism

The US and the UN are about to unveil much-anticipated plans to combat antisemitism. While the US’ commitment to the fight against antisemitism is more certain than the UN’s given the organization’s history with Jew-hatred, both initiatives are worth applauding.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism

The IHRA definition is the gold standard for defining contemporary Jew-hatred. Drafted by experts on antisemitism in concert with Jewish communities, it has been adopted by more than 40 governments and multilateral organizations, including the EU and the Organization of American States. Despite its broad adoption, the IHRA definition faces opposition.

Why Do People Oppose the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism?

Opponents of the IHRA definition argue that it seeks to stifle criticism of Israeli policy, using the cloak of antisemitism to protect the Jewish state from condemnation. The IHRA definition has 11 examples of antisemitism that are viewed as an integral part thereof. Some of the examples pertain to Israel, including “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination” and “drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.” Opponents use these examples to argue that the definition exists solely to conflate criticism of Israel with hatred of Jews and should be discarded.

However, the definition explicitly states that “Criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.” The examples seek to delineate what criticism of Israel might be dissimilar to criticism of any other country.

Denying the Jewish People Their Right to Self-Determination is Antisemitic

Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination is manifestly antisemitic. To argue that only the Jewish people do not have a right accorded to all other nations is to discriminate against them, which is the textbook definition of antisemitism. Polls indicate that the overwhelming majority of both Jews and non-Jews in the US believe rejecting Israel’s right to exist and denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination is a form of antisemitism.

Opponents of the IHRA definition seek to limit what is considered antisemitic to exclude views regarded by the overwhelming majority of Jews and non-Jews as antisemitic.

Contemporary Antisemitism Comes in Many Forms

While far-right antisemitism remains a grave concern, we must not ignore the antisemitism of the hard left. The exclusion of Jews from progressive spaces due to their attachment to the Jewish homeland, graffiti reading “Free Palestine” daubed on the walls of Jewish institutions, and calls to “globalize the intifada” in city streets are all expressions of a form of antisemitism that targets Israel as the Jewish state and threatens Jews for their identification with it. Any effort to combat antisemitism that fails to take this modern manifestation of Jew hatred into account cannot be taken seriously.

Stand Firm Against Pressure to Minimize the IHRA Definition

The US administration and the UN secretariat are coming under heavy pressure to reject or minimize the IHRA definition in their upcoming action plans. If they are serious about combating antisemitism, they should stand firm against that pressure, which seeks only to muddy the waters, confuse the conversation about contemporary Jew-hatred and stymie efforts to fight it.

Antisemitism International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance United Nations Hate speech Discrimination

News Source : By JPOST EDITORIAL

Source Link :US, UN must adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism – editorial/