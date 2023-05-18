“IHRA definition of antisemitism”: President of WJC Urges UN to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

The Importance of IHRA’s Working Definition of Antisemitism

The president of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, has emphasized the significance of an original plea made by a coalition of major United States and global Jewish organizations to United Nations leaders. The Jewish groups urged the UN to include an endorsement of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism in the UN’s upcoming action plan on antisemitism.

The IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism is the most widely adopted and accepted definition by governments, institutions, and organizations around the world. The definition serves as an essential tool to identify and respond to all forms of Jew hatred, including those that may be more subtle but no less insidious.

As of the end of December 2022, a total of 1,116 global entities have adopted and endorsed the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism. In the United States, during 2022, 18 states adopted it via legislation or executive actions, bringing the total number of adopting states to 30. Seven out of 10 Canadian provinces have adopted the definition as well. Several US cities, including Los Angeles, Washington, El Paso, and Wichita, Kansas, have also adopted the IHRA definition.

The Plea to the United Nations

On Wednesday, more than 160 Jewish communities and organizations worldwide signed a letter urging UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Under-Secretary-General Miguel Moratinos to ensure that the IHRA Working Definition of antisemitism is referenced positively in the forthcoming ‘UN Action Plan on monitoring antisemitism and enhancing a system-wide response’ as an indispensable educational and monitoring tool.

The letter highlights the value of the IHRA definition, which has been widely recognized by many key stakeholders. It also calls for the definition to be used for training UN staff on how to recognize and respond to antisemitism.

The UN Forum on Antisemitism

The letter comes in advance of a UN forum on antisemitism, which is scheduled for June 20-21 in Cordoba, Spain. The forum aims to address the rise of antisemitism worldwide and explore ways to combat it.

The Importance of IHRA’s Working Definition of Antisemitism

The international Jewish community would be gravely disappointed if the IHRA definition were not exclusively included in any action plan. It would be seen as not representative of their experiences and the true manifestations of modern antisemitism.

With antisemitism on the rise and increasingly becoming mainstream in the US, many more American cities and states have adopted the IHRA definition at a critical turning point and as a first step in taking serious action against Jew hatred.

Conclusion

The IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism is an essential tool to identify and respond to all forms of Jew hatred. The UN’s endorsement of the definition in its upcoming action plan on antisemitism would be a significant step towards combatting antisemitism worldwide. The international Jewish community urges the UN to recognize the importance of the IHRA definition and include it in the action plan.

1. International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism

2. WJC (World Jewish Congress) president

3. United Nations (UN)

4. Antisemitism prevention

5. Anti-Jewish discrimination

News Source : By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Source Link :WJC president asks UN to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism/