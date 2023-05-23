IHRA definition of antisemitism: Reportedly, White House’s strategy against antisemitism to blend IHRA and progressive definition.

The Battle Over the Definition of Antisemitism in the Biden Administration’s Strategy

The fight against antisemitism has been a top priority for the Biden administration since day one. In fact, President Biden himself promised to take “over 100 meaningful actions that government agencies are going to take to counter antisemitism”. However, the question of which definition of antisemitism to use in the administration’s strategy has caused a rift between different Jewish groups and left-wing organizations.

According to a report by Jewish Insider, the Biden administration’s draft plan draws upon both the widely accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition as well as the more progressive Nexus definition of antisemitism. The IHRA definition includes examples of antisemitism such as denying the Holocaust and calling for the destruction of Israel, while the Nexus definition argues that “treating Israel differently than other countries is not prima facie proof of antisemitism”.

Mainstream Jewish groups have been lobbying the Biden administration to include only the IHRA definition in its strategy, arguing that it is the most comprehensive and widely accepted definition of antisemitism. On the other hand, left-wing groups have criticized the IHRA definition as being too broad and potentially stifling free speech, particularly when it comes to criticism of Israel’s policies towards Palestinians.

The Biden administration’s current draft plan highlights the IHRA definition, but also includes the Nexus definition as a “resource” for those who want more nuanced discussions on antisemitism. The White House has been trying to find a balance between the two definitions, but it remains to be seen whether this strategy will satisfy all Jewish groups.

The debate over the definition of antisemitism is not a new one. The IHRA definition has been adopted by numerous countries and organizations around the world, but it has also faced criticism from some who argue that it can be used to silence legitimate criticism of Israel’s policies. The Nexus definition, on the other hand, is a newer and more progressive definition that seeks to distinguish between criticism of Israel and antisemitism.

The Biden administration’s strategy is important because it will have real-world consequences for how the government deals with antisemitism. The IHRA definition has been used by some governments to deny funding to organizations that support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to pressure Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories. Left-wing groups argue that this is a violation of free speech and that the IHRA definition is being used to silence legitimate criticism of Israel’s policies.

The debate over the definition of antisemitism is not just about semantics. It is a reflection of deeper divisions within the Jewish community over how to approach Israel and its policies towards Palestinians. Mainstream Jewish groups tend to be more supportive of Israel and its right to defend itself, while left-wing groups are more critical of Israel’s policies towards Palestinians and support the BDS movement.

The Biden administration’s strategy will need to navigate these divisions while also addressing the rise of antisemitism in the United States. According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents increased by 12% in 2020, with a total of 2,024 incidents reported. The majority of these incidents were cases of harassment and vandalism, but there were also 61 cases of assault.

The Biden administration’s strategy will need to address these incidents while also addressing the root causes of antisemitism, which include bigotry, ignorance, and hatred. The strategy will also need to address the role that social media plays in spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories and propaganda.

In conclusion, the debate over the definition of antisemitism is a reflection of deeper divisions within the Jewish community over how to approach Israel and its policies towards Palestinians. The Biden administration’s strategy will need to find a balance between the IHRA definition and the Nexus definition while also addressing the rise of antisemitism in the United States. The stakes are high, and the administration’s strategy will have real-world consequences for how the government deals with antisemitism.

Antisemitism Policy White House Initiatives IHRA Definition Progressive Approach Combating Hate Crimes

News Source : JNS.org

Source Link :White House antisemitism strategy reportedly to mix IHRA, progressive definition/