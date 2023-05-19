IHRA definition: White House antisemitism strategy draft emphasizes IHRA definition while acknowledging alternative approaches

White House Antisemitism Strategy to Include IHRA Definition and Nexus Definition

Introduction

The White House’s national antisemitism strategy is expected to include both the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition and the Nexus definition, according to sources familiar with the strategy. The IHRA definition is supported by mainstream Jewish groups, while progressives have promoted the alternative Nexus definition, arguing that the IHRA definition is too broad in characterizing criticism of Israel as antisemitic. The White House had considered not referencing any definition at all.

The IHRA Definition

The IHRA definition is expected to be “highlighted” in the strategy, according to sources, while the Nexus definition will be “referred to as a resource” but not emphasized. The IHRA definition characterizes some critiques of Israel as antisemitic, which some left-wing groups have criticized as overly broad. Mainstream Jewish groups have lobbied the Biden administration to include the IHRA definition, arguing that alternative definitions would undermine efforts to combat antisemitism.

The Nexus Definition

The Nexus definition, authored by academics in response to the IHRA definition, argues that applying double standards to Israel is not necessarily antisemitic. The definition asserts that “paying disproportionate attention to Israel and treating Israel differently than other countries is not prima facie proof of anti-Semitism,” and that there are legitimate reasons for treating Israel differently. The inclusion of the Nexus definition in the White House strategy is seen as a partial victory for progressive Jewish groups.

Criticism of Alternative Definitions

Mainstream Jewish groups and scholars have rejected alternative definitions to the IHRA, arguing that they undermine efforts to combat antisemitism. The Jerusalem Declaration, which argues that boycotts of Israel are not inherently antisemitic, is not expected to be included in the White House strategy. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has argued that “no other definitions work,” describing them as products of “a pasted-up process organized by activists.”

Possible Implications

The inclusion of the Nexus definition in the White House strategy is likely to make it “that much harder to get widespread Jewish communal support” for the strategy, according to Kenneth Marcus, chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law. Marcus argues that the IHRA definition is the best tool for combatting anti-Zionist attacks on college campuses. The strategy is expected to be released by May 24th.

Conclusion

The White House's national antisemitism strategy will include both the IHRA definition and the Nexus definition, according to sources familiar with the strategy. The strategy is expected to be released by May 24th.

