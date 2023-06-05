“IICS PowerCenter Workflow Import”: Tutorial on Importing Powercenter Workflow to IICS Cloud and Running it as PC Mapping Task

Introduction

Informatica Cloud Tutorial IICS is a powerful tool that can help businesses automate their data integration and management processes. One of the key features of IICS is the ability to import PowerCenter workflows and run them as PC mapping tasks. In this tutorial, we will discuss the steps involved in importing a PowerCenter workflow and running it as a PC mapping task using IICS.

Step 1: Importing the PowerCenter Workflow

The first step in running a PowerCenter workflow as a PC mapping task in IICS is to import the workflow into the IICS platform. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Informatica Cloud Designer. Navigate to the “Import” tab. Select “PowerCenter” from the dropdown menu. Choose the workflow you want to import. Click “Import.”

Once the workflow is imported, it will be available in the “PowerCenter” section of the IICS Designer.

Step 2: Creating a New PC Mapping Task

The next step is to create a new PC mapping task in IICS. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Informatica Cloud Designer. Navigate to the “Mappings” tab. Click the “New Mapping” button. Select “PowerCenter” from the dropdown menu. Choose the workflow you imported in Step 1. Click “Create.”

This will create a new PC mapping task in IICS that is based on your PowerCenter workflow.

Step 3: Configuring the PC Mapping Task

The next step is to configure the PC mapping task to match your specific data integration needs. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the PC mapping task in the Informatica Cloud Designer. Navigate to the “Mapping” tab. Modify the mapping as needed to match your specific data integration needs. Click “Save” to save your changes.

Step 4: Running the PC Mapping Task

The final step is to run the PC mapping task and verify that it is working correctly. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the PC mapping task in the Informatica Cloud Designer. Navigate to the “Run” tab. Click the “Run” button. Monitor the progress of the PC mapping task to ensure that it completes successfully.

Conclusion

In conclusion, running a PowerCenter workflow as a PC mapping task in IICS is a powerful way to automate your data integration and management processes. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can import your PowerCenter workflows into IICS and run them as PC mapping tasks. This can help you streamline your data integration processes and improve the efficiency of your business operations.

