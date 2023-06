Parents Visit IIT Aspirant Son In Rajasthan’s Kota. He Dies By Suicide

Tragedy struck as the parents of an IIT aspirant visited their son in Kota, Rajasthan. The young boy had been preparing for the entrance exams for quite some time. However, on the day of his parents’ arrival, he committed suicide. The reasons for his extreme step are yet to be ascertained.