Ikaria’s Oldest Weaving Queen Passes at 112.

The world was left mourning the loss of Ioanna Proiou, a prominent figure in the textile art industry in Greece, who passed away at the age of 112 on Wednesday.

Ioanna Proiou was also known as the “Queen of Loom Weaving” in Greece. She was not only active despite her old age, but also dedicated her life to spreading the love and knowledge of loom weaving art. Until a few years ago, she worked at a loom workshop in the village of Christos Rachos in Ikaria, and also displayed her work at textile art exhibits in different museums around the country. Her passion and love for life set her apart from a young age as she became one of the best weavers on the island, just like her mother.

She was an inspiration not only for her work but also for her attitude towards life. In her interview with ERT, Ioanna Proiou shared her secret to a long life; to set goals in life, which keep one content, and to never give up. She passed on her wisdom to young children, and every summer she taught them how to weave at the “House of the Loom” in Ikaria.

Ioanna Proiou went through hardships before she married late at the age of 30. In her husband’s quest for work, they traveled all over the Peloponnese, and even reached the Taygetus, a mountain range in southern Greece, so that they could live. Nevertheless, Ioanna never lost hope, and worked hard to achieve her dreams. Her positive energy and strong soul attracted many to her, and she left a lasting impression on those who met her.

Ioanna Proiou always maintained that envy was a disease and that one should not compare themselves to others. Instead, she believed that every individual should have a good heart and always strive to work towards their goals. Her words of wisdom continue to inspire many, as a testament to the life that she led.

The passing of Ioanna Proiou left a huge void in the industry of textile art and in the hearts of those who knew her. She was not just an artist, but an inspiration to her family, friends, and even strangers. Her legacy will continue to inspire the younger generation, and her memory will be cherished for years to come.

