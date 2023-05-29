Ike Turner Net Worth: What was the net worth of music icon Ike Turner before his death?

Ike Turner: The Pioneer of Fifties Rock and Roll

Ike Turner was born on November 5, 1931, in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He grew up playing the blues, a genre that would eventually become his roots in the music industry. Turner’s contributions to music cannot be overstated. He is considered to be one of the pioneers of fifties rock and roll, a genre that has since influenced numerous musicians around the world.

In 1956, Turner met a teenage girl and singer named Anna Mae Bullock. He married her and helped create her stage persona, Tina Turner. The two became the revue Ike & Tina Turner and created several R&B hits, including “I Idolize You,” “It’s Go Work Out Right,” and “Poor Fool.” The duo’s cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” won them their first and only Grammy Award together in 1971. Their last hit together was “Nutbush City Limits,” written by Tina and released in 1973.

However, their relationship was a tumultuous one. Turner’s addiction to alcohol and drugs led to numerous arrests for possession of narcotics, and he spent 17 months in jail. His marriage to Tina was also marred by domestic violence, with Turner physically abusing her and forcing her to sing sick.

Despite their success as a musical duo, their relationship eventually fell apart due to Turner’s behavior. They divorced in 1976, and Tina went on to have a successful solo career.

In 1993, the film “What’s Love Got To Do With It” was released, based on Tina’s autobiography and directed by Brian Gibson. The movie depicted the life of Tina Turner, with actor Laurence Fishburne playing a violent Ike accused of domestic violence.

Turner’s net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be $500,000, according to celebritynetworth.com. He died of an accidental cocaine overdose on December 12, 2007, in San Marcos, California.

Despite the controversies surrounding his personal life, Turner’s contributions to music cannot be overlooked. He was a true pioneer of fifties rock and roll, and his influence can still be heard in the music of many artists today. His legacy may be complicated, but his music will continue to inspire generations to come.

