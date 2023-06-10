Illegal coal mine collapse kills three in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district

illegal coal mine collapse in Dhanbad district : Coal mine collapses in Jharkhand, kills three including Jitendra, Satyendra, and Madan

Officials reported that an illegally-operated coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Friday, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals. The incident occurred in the Bhowra colliery area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), approximately 21 km from Dhanbad town. The exact number of fatalities and those feared trapped will be established following the completion of the rescue operation, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sindri Abhishek Kumar. An eyewitness stated that many villagers were involved in illegal mining when the mine roof collapsed. The deceased have been identified as Jitendra (16), Satyendra (22), and Madan (25). An inquiry has been launched, and mining norms are alleged to have been violated in the region.

