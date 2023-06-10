Illegal Tree Felling in Hyderabad: Suspects and Victims Identified

illegal tree felling in Serilingampally : Illegal Felling of Trees in Hyderabad: Victim and Suspects Identified

The illegal felling of 73 trees on the Hitech City-KPHB stretch in Hyderabad has caused outrage. The decision was made by the Cyberabad traffic police without consulting the government or other stakeholders. No one has been identified as responsible for the decision, which has resulted in the suspension of a Forest Range Officer on deputation to the GHMC. The incident has also led to the seizure of a laborer’s trucks and a compounding fee of close to ₹1 lakh. Although the GHMC and traffic higher officials have been identified in a departmental enquiry, no action has been taken against them. Sources have revealed that the Cyberabad traffic police higher authorities were responsible for pressuring the GHMC to remove the trees and footpath to make way for road expansion. The original proposal for service roads on either side to alleviate traffic burden had not progressed as desired due to litigation. Seeking relief for traffic, the Cyberabad traffic police reportedly pressured the GHMC officials to remove the trees without going through forest permissions. The decision was made unilaterally despite the fact that the stretch does not allow for creating a new footpath if the existing one is removed. The Manager, Urban Biodiversity, who was present at the location, was suspended, but no action has been taken against any of the traffic police. The Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Traffic, denied involvement in the decision to remove the trees.

News Source : The_Hindu

