Illinois Attorney General reports 2,000 children abused by Catholic clergy

Illinois Catholic Church Sexual Abuse Scandal : 2,000 Illinois children sexually abused by Catholic clergy, report names 149 suspects

A report released on Tuesday by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul revealed that around 2,000 children were sexually abused by Roman Catholic clergy in the state between the 1950s and the 2010s. The 696-page report substantiated claims made against 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers in the state’s six dioceses. At least 1,997 children were sexually abused over the past seven decades. The report also disclosed the names of 149 clergy and religious brothers who were subject to credible allegations of sexual abuse. The report was initiated in 2018 by Raoul’s predecessor Lisa Madigan, who accused the Church of underreporting cases when it initially identified 103 abusers among its ranks.

News Source : Tyler Clifford

