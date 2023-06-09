Illinois governor signs LGBTQ+ rights bills amidst state of emergency – no suspect or victim mentioned

LGBTQ+ rights : Illinois Governor signs two pro-LGBTQ+ measures into law, safeguarding rights of community

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed two new laws that aim to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, in response to other states’ efforts to restrict those rights. One law will update language in existing acts to affirm LGBTQ+ youth in foster care, while the other will make it easier for LGBTQ+ couples to marry. The laws will become effective on August 8 and January 1, 2024, respectively. Illinois is one of several states with Democratic-majority legislatures that have worked to reinforce LGBTQ+ rights, while Republican-led legislatures in other states have advanced bills targeting the community, such as restrictions on gender-affirming care, bans on transgender youth participation in sports, and “bathroom bills.” The Human Rights Campaign recently declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans, pointing to more than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been signed into law this year.

News Source : The Quad-City Times

