Illinois Shooting Leaves 1 Dead and 19 Injured, Reports WFAE 90.7 today.

Media reports indicate that a shooting occurred in a mall parking lot in Willowbrook, Illinois early Sunday, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to nearly two dozen others. The incident took place during a Juneteenth celebration attended by hundreds of people. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and the number of shooters involved is not known at this time. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and taking cover during the incident.

News Source : WFAE 90.7 – Charlotte’s NPR News Source

Source Link :Reports: At least 1 dead, 19 injured in Ilinois shooting | WFAE 90.7/