Illinois Shooting Leaves One Dead and 20 Injured today.

According to CNN, a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois, left one person dead and 20 others injured. The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown and an active investigation is underway. Of the injured, 10 were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from graze wounds to serious gunshot wounds. Two people were in critical condition. Witnesses reported the shooting occurred around 12:30 am in a parking lot in Willowbrook. In a separate incident on the same day, eight people, including teenagers, were injured in a shooting in Los Angeles County. Two were in critical condition. The victims’ ages ranged from 16 to 24, and all are expected to survive. The motive behind the shooting is also unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :One dead, 20 injured in Illinois shooting/