Illinois Teen David Walkenbach Identified as Victim in Dirt Bike Crash in Richland County

David Walkenbach : Illinois Teen David Walkenbach Dies in Dirt Bike Crash with Truck

A teenager named David Walkenbach was identified as the victim in a dirt bike crash that occurred in Richland County on Monday morning. The Edwards County Schools released Walkenbach’s name on their Facebook page. Walkenbach was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were too severe. He had just finished his freshman year at the school. The Illinois State Police reported that Walkenbach and a 13-year-old passenger failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a collision with a Ford F-150. The truck had three occupants, including two children, but no one was injured. The post asks that people keep the Walkenbach family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

Read Full story : Teen killed in dirt bike crash identified /

News Source : Zach McKnight

