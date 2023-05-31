Illness Claims the Life of IFBB Pro Bodybuilder ‘Mighty Mike Quinn’ at Age 61

IFBB Pro Bodybuilder ‘Mighty Mike Quinn’ Dead at 61 After Suffering from Illness

Introduction

IFBB Pro Bodybuilder ‘Mighty Mike Quinn’ passed away on March 15, 2021, at the age of 61, after suffering from an illness. He was a prominent figure in the bodybuilding community and had a successful career.

Career

Mighty Mike Quinn started his bodybuilding career in the late 1970s and went on to become a professional bodybuilder in 1984. He was known for his impressive physique and muscular development. He won several bodybuilding competitions, including the Night of Champions in 1985 and the Arnold Classic in 1986.

Controversies

Mighty Mike Quinn was known for his controversial comments and behavior. In 1998, he was banned from competing in the Mr. Olympia competition due to his disrespectful behavior towards the judges and other competitors. He was also involved in a physical altercation with fellow bodybuilder Shawn Ray in 1994.

Legacy

Despite his controversies, Mighty Mike Quinn had a lasting impact on the bodybuilding community. He inspired many aspiring bodybuilders and was admired for his dedication to the sport. He was known for his unique posing routine and his impressive physique, which set him apart from other bodybuilders of his time.

Tributes

Many members of the bodybuilding community paid tribute to Mighty Mike Quinn after his passing. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a fellow bodybuilder and actor, tweeted, “Mighty Mike Quinn was a fierce competitor and a true legend in the sport of bodybuilding. He will be missed.”

Conclusion

Mighty Mike Quinn’s passing is a great loss to the bodybuilding community. He will be remembered for his impressive physique, unique posing routine, and dedication to the sport. Despite his controversies, he inspired many aspiring bodybuilders and left a lasting legacy in the world of bodybuilding.

Mike Quinn bodybuilding career IFBB pro bodybuilding competitions Illness and health issues in bodybuilding Legacy of Mighty Mike Quinn Bodybuilding community mourns loss of Mike Quinn