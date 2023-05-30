“Ilocano Paksiw na Saluyot Recipe”: Ilocano Recipe: Paksiw with Saluyot

Paksiw na Saluyot! Ilocano Recipe

Paksiw na saluyot is a traditional Ilocano dish that is a perfect combination of sour and savory flavors. This dish is made with the leaves of the jute plant, also known as saluyot, cooked in vinegar and spices. It is a healthy and delicious dish that is a staple in Filipino households.

Ingredients:

2 cups of saluyot leaves

1/2 cup of vinegar

1/2 cup of water

1 onion, sliced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 thumb-sized ginger, sliced

2 tbsp of cooking oil

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of black pepper

2-3 pieces of green chili pepper (optional)

Instructions:

Wash the saluyot leaves thoroughly and remove the tough stems. In a pan, heat the cooking oil over medium heat. Saute the garlic, ginger, and onion until the onion becomes translucent. Add the saluyot leaves and stir for a few minutes. Add the vinegar, water, salt, black pepper, and green chili pepper (if desired). Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the saluyot leaves are tender. Adjust the seasoning according to your taste. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Tips:

Make sure to wash the saluyot leaves thoroughly to remove any dirt or debris.

If you can’t find saluyot leaves, you can use spinach or kangkong (water spinach) as a substitute.

Adjust the amount of vinegar according to your preference. You can add more or less depending on how sour you want the dish to be.

If you don’t like spicy food, you can omit the green chili pepper.

Health Benefits:

Saluyot leaves are rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, and calcium. It is also a good source of dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and prevents constipation. The vinegar used in this recipe is also beneficial for health as it aids in digestion, helps regulate blood sugar levels, and has antimicrobial properties.

Conclusion:

Paksiw na saluyot is a simple and healthy dish that is easy to make and packed with flavor. It is a great way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet and is perfect for those who are looking for a meatless meal. With its sour and savory taste, it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Try this Ilocano recipe today and discover the deliciousness of saluyot!

Philippine cuisine Saluyot recipe Ilocano cuisine Filipino food Filipino recipe

News Source : REX DG VLOG

Source Link :PAKSIW NA SALUYOT! ILOCANO RECIPE/