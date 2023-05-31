“I’m in Pain” by Obituary at Milwaukee Metalfest 2023

Milwaukee Metalfest 2023: Obituary’s Performance of “I’m in Pain”

Milwaukee Metalfest 2023 was a night to remember for all metalheads as many legendary bands graced the stage with their powerful performances. One of the most anticipated performances of the night was by the American death metal band Obituary. The band delivered a mind-blowing set that left the crowd in awe, especially when they played their hit song “I’m in Pain”.

As the lights dimmed, the crowd erupted in cheers as Obituary took the stage. The band members, John Tardy (vocals), Trevor Peres (guitar), Kenny Andrews (guitar), Terry Butler (bass), and Donald Tardy (drums), wasted no time and kicked off their set with “Internal Bleeding”.

The band’s energy was infectious, and the audience was swept away by their performance. John Tardy’s guttural growls and the band’s heavy riffs were a perfect combination that sent chills down the spines of the metalheads.

As the set progressed, the band played some of their most iconic songs, including “Slowly We Rot” and “Chopped in Half”. Each song was played with precision, and the crowd sang along with every word.

The highlight of the night was when the band started playing “I’m in Pain”. The opening riff of the song sent the audience into a frenzy, and the mosh pit erupted. The song, with its catchy chorus and heavy riffs, was a crowd favorite and had everyone singing along.

John Tardy’s performance was outstanding as he sang the lyrics with raw emotion. “I’m in pain, I’m in pain, and I feel so bad, I’m in pain, I’m in pain, and it’s driving me mad,” sang Tardy as the crowd echoed the words.

The band’s performance of “I’m in Pain” was a testament to their ability to create music that resonates with their fans. The song, which was released in 1990, still holds up today and is considered a classic in the death metal genre.

In conclusion, Obituary’s performance at Milwaukee Metalfest 2023 was a night to remember. The band’s energy, stage presence, and musical talent were on full display, and they left the crowd wanting more. Their performance of “I’m in Pain” was the icing on the cake and a reminder of the band’s contribution to the death metal scene. Obituary proved that they are still at the top of their game, and their music is as relevant today as it was when they first started.

