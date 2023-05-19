IMD’s Update on Changing Weather in Delhi, UP, and Bihar: Stay Tuned!

LIVE: Delhi, UP, Bihar… Why is the weather changing, know what IMD is saying

Introduction

The weather in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other parts of India has been changing rapidly in recent days. The sudden change in weather has left many people wondering what could be the cause of this shift. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has been closely monitoring the weather patterns and has issued several warnings and alerts. In this article, we will discuss what IMD is saying about the changing weather in these parts of India.

IMD’s Warning

The IMD has issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The department has also warned of gusty winds and heavy rainfall in these regions. The IMD has attributed this sudden change in weather to the western disturbance and the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Western Disturbance

A western disturbance is a weather system that originates from the Mediterranean region and moves towards the Indian subcontinent. This weather system brings rain and snowfall to several parts of India, including the northern and northwestern regions. The western disturbance is a common phenomenon during the winter months in India.

Low-Pressure Area

The IMD has also attributed the changing weather to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area is a weather system that is characterized by low atmospheric pressure. This weather system brings heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to the regions that it affects. The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of eastern India.

Impact on Agriculture

The sudden change in weather has also had an impact on agriculture in these regions. The IMD has warned farmers to take necessary precautions to protect their crops from the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The department has advised farmers to harvest their crops before the onset of the monsoon season to avoid any damage. The sudden change in weather has also led to a delay in the sowing of crops in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Conclusion

The changing weather in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other parts of India is a cause of concern for many people. The sudden shift in weather patterns can have a significant impact on agriculture and daily life. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has been closely monitoring the weather patterns and has issued several warnings and alerts. The department has attributed the changing weather to the western disturbance and the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. It is essential to take necessary precautions to protect crops and avoid any damage. Stay tuned to the IMD’s weather updates for the latest information on the changing weather patterns in these regions.

