“Imli Aloo Bukharay Ka Sharbat Recipe”: Ummi Foods’ Recipe for Imli Aloo Bukharay Ka Sharbat

Imli Aloo Bukharay Ka Sharbat Recipe

Summer is almost here and it’s time to stock up on refreshing drinks. One of the most popular drinks in Pakistan during summers is Imli Aloo Bukharay Ka Sharbat. This sweet and tangy drink is perfect for quenching your thirst and beating the heat. Here’s how you can make this delicious drink at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup tamarind pulp (Imli)

1 cup dried plums (Aloo Bukharay)

1 cup sugar

1 tsp black salt (Kala Namak)

1 tsp cumin powder (Zeera Powder)

1 tsp red chili powder (Lal Mirch Powder)

8-10 cups water

Instructions:

Soak tamarind pulp and dried plums in 4 cups of water for at least 2 hours. After 2 hours, strain the mixture through a sieve to remove any seeds or fibers. Add sugar, black salt, cumin powder, and red chili powder to the mixture and stir until the sugar dissolves. Add 4-6 cups of water to the mixture and stir well. Taste the mixture and adjust the sweetness and tanginess according to your liking. Add ice cubes and serve chilled.

Tips:

Use a muslin cloth to strain the mixture for a smoother texture.

You can adjust the amount of sugar and tamarind pulp according to your preference.

If the mixture is too thick, add more water to get the desired consistency.

For a spicier version, add more red chili powder or green chilies.

You can also add mint leaves or lemon slices for a refreshing twist.

Conclusion:

Imli Aloo Bukharay Ka Sharbat is a popular summer drink in Pakistan that is loved by people of all ages. It’s easy to make and requires minimal ingredients. You can adjust the sweetness and tanginess according to your liking and add your own twist to the recipe. So, beat the heat this summer with this delicious and refreshing drink.

At Ummi Foods, we make sure to provide our customers with high-quality ingredients that are free from any harmful chemicals or preservatives. Our tamarind pulp and dried plums are sourced from the best farms and are processed under strict hygienic conditions. You can trust us to provide you with the best ingredients for your Imli Aloo Bukharay Ka Sharbat recipe.

