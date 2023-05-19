“Immune system boost”: Symptoms and Ways to Boost Low Defenses

How to Boost Your Immune System and Fight Colds and Flu

Low temperatures often bring colds and flu, and weak immune systems can make us more susceptible to these illnesses. While there are no magic solutions to having strong defenses, there are some habits that can help maintain a good immune system.

Rest

Getting enough rest is crucial for a strong immune system. Having a correct circadian rhythm and sleeping for 7 to 8 hours a day helps produce the hormones necessary for the development of leukocytes, such as melatonin. Lack of sleep can weaken your immune system and make you more vulnerable to diseases.

Physical Activity

Regular exercise can help to strengthen your immune system. Moderate exercise, such as a brisk walk, can help to reduce inflammation and boost the body’s natural defenses. However, over-exercising can have the opposite effect.

Good Nutrition

A balanced and varied diet is essential for a strong immune system. Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals, proteins, and dairy products provides the body with the nutrients it needs to function properly. A diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help to fight off infections and diseases.

Mental Health

Stress, anxiety, and depression can weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to illness. It’s important to take care of your mental health by practicing relaxation techniques, such as meditation or yoga, and seeking help if needed.

Vaccination

Vaccination is the main prevention against infectious diseases. It’s important to get vaccinated against diseases such as the flu, pneumonia, and hepatitis, especially if you have a weak immune system.

What to Avoid or Decrease

Consumption of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco can alter the immune system and generate effects in the body similar to stress or depression. These substances have an immunosuppressive effect, so it’s recommended to avoid or reduce their consumption.

Another important point is to avoid or reduce stress, as it can generate a large release of cortisol. Keeping a relaxed life contributes to a good immune system and prevents disease.

Conclusion

Having a strong immune system is essential for fighting off colds, flu, and other illnesses. By taking care of your rest, physical activity, nutrition, mental health, and avoiding harmful substances, you can boost your immune system and stay healthy.

