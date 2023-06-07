Impact: “Underrated 4 Star Characters Genshin Impact”: Top 5 4-Star Characters in Genshin That Deserve More Recognition

Genshin Impact is a popular action role-playing game developed by miHoYo. The game features a vast and diverse world full of characters with unique abilities. Each character has its own strengths and weaknesses, and players can build their team to suit their playstyle. While some characters are considered top-tier, others are often overlooked and underrated. In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 most underrated 4-star characters in Genshin Impact.

Xinyan

Xinyan is a pyro character who wields a guitar as her weapon. She is often overlooked due to her lack of range, but her abilities make up for it. Xinyan’s elemental skill, Sweeping Fervor, creates a shield around her and deals pyro damage to nearby enemies. Her elemental burst, Riff Revolution, deals massive pyro damage to enemies in a large area of effect while also providing a damage bonus to nearby party members.

Xinyan is a great addition to any team that needs a tank. Her shield is durable and can absorb a lot of damage, making her an excellent option for tougher battles. Additionally, her pyro damage output is impressive, making her a valuable asset in any fight.

Diona

Diona is a cryo character who wields a bow as her weapon. She is often overlooked due to her low damage output, but her abilities make her a fantastic support character. Diona’s elemental skill, Icy Paws, creates a shield around her and deals cryo damage to nearby enemies. Her elemental burst, Signature Mix, heals nearby party members and provides a shield.

Diona is an excellent addition to any team that needs healing and support. Her shield and healing abilities make her a valuable asset in tougher battles, and her cryo damage can be useful in certain situations. Additionally, her ability to debuff enemies with cryo makes her a great option for crowd control.

Xingqiu

Xingqiu is a hydro character who wields a sword as his weapon. He is often overlooked due to his low damage output, but his abilities make him a fantastic support character. Xingqiu’s elemental skill, Guhua Sword: Raincutter, creates a rain of swords that deal hydro damage to nearby enemies. His elemental burst, Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen, creates a shield that absorbs damage and increases the user’s resistance to interruption.

Xingqiu is an excellent addition to any team that needs support and crowd control. His ability to create a shield and debuff enemies with hydro makes him a valuable asset in tougher battles. Additionally, his ability to heal the user and provide resistance to interruption can be helpful in certain situations.

Sucrose

Sucrose is an anemo character who wields a catalyst as her weapon. She is often overlooked due to her low damage output, but her abilities make her a fantastic support character. Sucrose’s elemental skill, Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308, creates a miniature whirlwind that deals anemo damage to nearby enemies. Her elemental burst, Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 Type II, pulls enemies towards the user and deals anemo damage.

Sucrose is an excellent addition to any team that needs support and crowd control. Her ability to debuff enemies with anemo and pull them towards the user makes her a valuable asset in tougher battles. Additionally, her ability to buff the user’s attack and elemental mastery can be helpful in certain situations.

Chongyun

Chongyun is a cryo character who wields a claymore as his weapon. He is often overlooked due to his lack of range, but his abilities make up for it. Chongyun’s elemental skill, Spirit Blade – Chonghua’s Layered Frost, deals cryo damage to nearby enemies and creates a field of ice around the user. His elemental burst, Spirit Blade – Cloud-Parting Star, deals cryo damage to nearby enemies and increases the user’s attack speed.

Chongyun is an excellent addition to any team that needs a damage dealer. His cryo damage output is impressive, and his ability to create a field of ice can be useful in certain situations. Additionally, his ability to increase the user’s attack speed can be helpful in tougher battles.

In conclusion, while some characters in Genshin Impact are considered top-tier, there are many underrated characters that are often overlooked. Xinyan, Diona, Xingqiu, Sucrose, and Chongyun are all fantastic characters that can be valuable assets to any team. Players should not be afraid to experiment with different characters and build their team to suit their playstyle.

