“Importance of SEO”: What is it and what is its importance?

The Greening of Streaming: Tackling the Energy Impact of the Streaming Industry

In today’s world, billions of people are using streaming sites and apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. The popularity of streaming services has revolutionized home entertainment, but it has also had an impact on our environment. The Greening of Streaming is an organization that aims to tackle the energy impact of the streaming industry. In this article, we will explore what the Greening of Streaming is, why it is important, and how you can get involved.

What is the Greening of Streaming?

The Greening of Streaming is an organization founded by Dom Robinson, the owner of id3as, an Advanced Video Pipeline (AVP) company that works to optimize streaming platforms. Robinson’s concerns surrounding the huge energy usage of streaming platforms gave way to the Greening of Streaming. The organization’s goal is to make streaming more energy efficient at home while still offering the consumer an enjoyable service.

One of the key elements of the Greening of Streaming is the LESS Accord. This stands for “Low Energy Sustainable Streaming” and has a range of objectives focused on using compression technologies on streaming platforms to lower energy usage. The LESS Accord “will have the collective aim of reducing energy usage across the complete scope from initial encoding for distribution, to the point of decoding and display on consumer devices for all types of video delivery service.”

Why is the Greening of Streaming so important?

The top streaming services, such as YouTube, Twitch, and Netflix, have a combined user base well within the billions. And many of these users hop onto these platforms on a daily or weekly basis. This massive energy usage plays a huge role in the changing environment of our planet. Non-renewable resources are often used to provide this energy, which has an impact on the environment. The Greening of Streaming is addressing this important issue by making streaming more energy efficient and sustainable.

How can you get involved with the Greening of Streaming?

The Greening of Streaming offers a membership to those who want to help fund the organization. Because the Greening of Streaming is a nonprofit, it relies heavily on contributions from members. However, memberships are geared more toward companies, as they cost thousands of dollars a year. But there is another way that you can get involved here.

The Greening of Streaming also accepts ideas from those who want to contribute to the LESS Accord by suggesting ways through which LESS could be implemented. On the LESS Accord webpage is a submission form that you can fill out in minutes if you have solid ideas you want to share. You can also follow Greening of Streaming on Twitter or subscribe to its YouTube channel to stay updated on the organization’s progress.

Conclusion

While streaming gives us access to amazing TV shows, movies, videos, and podcasts, the environmental impact of this globally popular pastime has to be considered. The Greening of Streaming is an important organization that is addressing this issue by making streaming more energy efficient and sustainable. If you’re big on streaming but also want to protect the planet, check out Greening of Streaming to see how you can help.

