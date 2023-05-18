Important Things to Know About the Trending “20% TCS” on International Credit Cards and Its Implications

Introduction

In recent times, the topic of “20% TCS” on international credit cards has been trending. This trend has left many people confused and wondering what it entails. In this article, we will explore the key points surrounding this trend and the implications that people should be aware of.

What is 20% TCS?

To understand what “20% TCS” is, we need to break down the term. TCS stands for Tax Collected at Source, while the 20% refers to the percentage of the transaction amount that is collected as tax. In simpler terms, “20% TCS” is a tax that is collected on the purchase of international goods or services through credit cards.

Why is it Trending?

The trend of “20% TCS” on international credit cards is due to the recent changes in the Union Budget of India. The government has introduced a new provision that mandates the collection of TCS on international transactions. The provision is part of the Finance Act 2020 and became effective from October 1, 2020. The provision is aimed at increasing revenue for the government and also to track transactions made by Indian residents outside the country.

Implications of 20% TCS

There are several implications of “20% TCS” on international credit cards that people should be aware of. Some of the implications include:

Increased Cost

The introduction of “20% TCS” means that the cost of purchasing international goods and services has increased. This is because the tax is collected on the transaction amount, and it is an additional cost that the buyer has to bear. For instance, if a person purchases an item worth $100, they will have to pay an additional $20 as tax.

Impact on Travel and Tourism

The introduction of “20% TCS” may have a negative impact on travel and tourism. This is because people may opt to travel less or reduce their spending while on vacation. Additionally, the tax may discourage foreign nationals from visiting India as they may view it as an additional cost.

Increased Compliance

The introduction of “20% TCS” means that credit card companies will have to comply with the new provision. This will require them to collect the tax on behalf of the government and remit it to the appropriate authority. Additionally, buyers will have to ensure that they have sufficient funds in their accounts to cover the tax.

Impact on Small Businesses

Small businesses that rely on international transactions may be negatively impacted by the introduction of “20% TCS.” This is because the increased cost may discourage people from purchasing their goods or services. Additionally, the increased compliance may be a burden on their resources.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the trend of “20% TCS” on international credit cards is due to the recent changes in the Union Budget of India. The provision aims to increase revenue for the government and track transactions made by Indian residents outside the country. However, it has several implications, including increased cost, impact on travel and tourism, increased compliance, and impact on small businesses. It is important for people to be aware of these implications and plan accordingly.

