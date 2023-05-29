“important virus”: Doctors claim that this is the most crucial virus that you are unaware of.

The past winter was a tough one for respiratory viruses, with RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 dominating the scene. However, just as the winter was winding down, a little-known virus was picking up steam. Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) causes many of the same symptoms as other respiratory viruses, such as a lower lung infection, hacking cough, runny nose, sore throat, and fever. Cases of HMPV spiked this spring, filling hospital intensive care units with young children and seniors who are the most vulnerable to these infections. At its peak in mid-March, nearly 11% of tested specimens were positive for HMPV, which is about 36% higher than the average pre-pandemic seasonal peak of 7% test positivity.

HMPV is not as well-known as other respiratory viruses, such as the flu and RSV, but studies show that it causes as much misery in the US each year. One study of patient samples collected over 25 years found that it was the second most common cause of respiratory infections in kids behind RSV. A study in New York conducted over four winters found that it was as common in hospitalized seniors as RSV and the flu. Like those infections, HMPV can lead to intensive care and fatal cases of pneumonia in older adults.

Unlike COVID-19 and the flu, there is no vaccine for HMPV or antiviral drugs to treat it. Instead, doctors care for seriously ill people by tending to their symptoms. Most people who catch the virus probably don’t even know they have it. Sick people aren’t usually tested for it outside of a hospital or ER. Blood tests indicate that most children have had it by the age of 5.

The virus was discovered by Dutch virus hunters in 2001. They had 28 samples from children in the Netherlands with unexplained respiratory infections. Some of the children had been very ill and required mechanical ventilation, but they didn’t test positive for any known pathogens. The researchers cultured the samples in various types of cells from monkeys, chickens, and dogs, and then they looked at the cultures under an electron microscope. They saw something that seemed structurally related to the paramyxoviridae family, a group of viruses known to give people respiratory disease like measles, mumps, and RSV.

A closer look at the virus’ genes showed a close relative: avian metapneumovirus, which infects birds. The new virus was dubbed human metapneumovirus. Scientists believe it probably jumped from birds to humans at some point and evolved from there. When the researchers tested blood samples from 72 patients that had been stored since 1958, all showed evidence of exposure to the mystery virus, indicating that it had been circulating in humans, undetected, for at least the previous half-century.

Respiratory infections are the leading cause of death for children around the world and the number one reason kids are hospitalized in the United States, but scientists don’t know what causes a good chunk of them, says Dr. John Williams, a pediatrician at the University of Pittsburgh who has spent his career researching vaccines and treatments for HMPV. Williams says there were sweeping epidemiological studies conducted in the 1950s and ’60s, looking into the causes of respiratory infections. “Basically, they could only identify a virus in people about half the time. And so the question was, ‘OK, what about that other half?'” he said. HMPV doesn’t account for all the unknown viruses, but it’s a significant proportion – about as many cases as RSV or influenza.

Companies are working on vaccines against HMPV. COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna just finished an early study of an mRNA vaccine against HMPV and parainfluenza, according to the website clinicaltrials.gov. The CDC recommends that doctors consider testing for HMPV in the winter and spring, when it tends to peak. Doctors don’t test for it mostly because of a lack of awareness of the virus, Williams said, but also because a test probably wouldn’t change the care they would give a patient. It would help them rule out other causes that do have dedicated treatments, like COVID or the flu.

Leigh Davidson caught human metapneumovirus during a family celebration in early April. Two weeks later, she was coughing so violently, she couldn’t talk on the phone. “I couldn’t get out more than a couple of words,” said Davidson, 59, an entertainment lawyer in Baltimore. “I would go into violent, violent coughing to the point where I was literally almost throwing up.” Her cough was so constant and deep, she was convinced she had finally caught the coronavirus after managing to avoid it throughout the pandemic. But she took six rapid tests for COVID-19, and all came back negative. Davidson is immunocompromised, so she has been cautious throughout the pandemic. Concerned about pneumonia, she got an X-ray from a radiology clinic near her home and was told it was clear. Her doctor wasn’t satisfied, however, and sent her to an emergency room for more testing. Blood tests determined that she had HMPV. “I was like, ‘what?’ Because it sounds really dire,” Davidson said. “I’ve never heard of it.”

