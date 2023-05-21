Imran Khan, a youth from Rajouri Fatehpur, discovered dead at Amar hotel in Jammu

Rajouri Fatehpur Youth Imran Khan Found Dead at Amar Hotel Jammu

A shocking incident has come to light where a youth identified as Imran Khan, hailing from Rajouri Fatehpur, was found dead at Amar hotel in Jammu. The incident has left the family and friends of the deceased in a state of shock and grief.

Details of the Incident

According to the reports, Imran Khan had checked into Amar hotel in Jammu on Saturday evening. However, when he did not respond to calls from his family on Sunday, they contacted the hotel staff who found him lying unconscious in his room.

The hotel staff immediately informed the police, who rushed to the scene. Imran Khan was immediately taken to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Police Investigation

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. The initial investigation suggests that Imran Khan died due to a drug overdose. However, the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report.

The police have also questioned the hotel staff and are examining the CCTV footage to gather more information about the incident. They are also trying to find out if there were any other people involved in the incident.

Family’s Reaction

The family of Imran Khan is in a state of shock and disbelief. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and are seeking justice for their son.

Imran Khan’s father, Mohammad Yusuf, said, “We are devastated by the news of our son’s death. We want the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the culprits to justice.”

Conclusion

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of drug abuse. It is a wake-up call for the authorities to take strict action against drug peddlers and ensure that the youth are not lured into this deadly trap.

Meanwhile, the family of Imran Khan is mourning the loss of their son and hoping that justice will be served.

