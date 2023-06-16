Imran Khan’s Speech: A Blend of Cooking and Gossip







IMRAN KHAN SPEECH – Cooking and Gupshup

Dear friends,

Today, I want to talk to you about something that I believe is important for our society. It’s about cooking and gupshup.

Cooking is something that brings people together. It’s a way to share our culture, traditions, and stories with each other. When we cook, we not only share food, but we also share our experiences and emotions.

Gupshup, on the other hand, is a way to connect with each other. It’s a way to share our thoughts, ideas, and opinions. It’s a way to build relationships and create a sense of community.

But unfortunately, in our busy lives, we often forget the importance of cooking and gupshup. We rely on fast food and social media to connect with each other. We forget the joy of cooking a meal for our loved ones and the pleasure of sitting down with friends and family to have a conversation.

So, I urge you all to take some time out of your busy schedules to cook a meal with your loved ones and have a gupshup session with your friends. Let’s bring back the joy of cooking and gupshup in our lives and create a stronger sense of community.

Thank you.





