In Loving Memory of Regan Geisinger: Iowa Obituary Report

In Loving Memory of Regan Geisinger

Introduction

Regan Geisinger was born on May 5th, 1992, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was the daughter of Mike Geisinger and Amy (Koester) Geisinger. Regan was the youngest of three siblings, with two older brothers, Ryan and Reid. She grew up in the Cedar Rapids area and attended Jefferson High School, where she graduated in 2010.

Early Life and Education

Regan was a bright and active child. She was involved in many activities, including dance, gymnastics, and soccer. Her parents described her as a happy and outgoing child who loved to make new friends. In high school, Regan was a member of the cheerleading squad and participated in theater productions.

After graduating from high school, Regan attended the University of Iowa, where she studied nursing. She was an excellent student and was well-liked by her professors and peers. During her time at the University of Iowa, Regan was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and participated in many volunteer activities.

Career and Personal Life

Regan graduated from the University of Iowa in 2014 and began her career as a registered nurse. She worked at several hospitals throughout Iowa, including Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Regan was known for her kindness and compassion towards her patients and was an excellent nurse.

In her personal life, Regan was a devoted daughter, sister, and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends and had a passion for travel. Regan had a contagious smile and a positive attitude that made her loved by everyone who knew her.

Passing and Legacy

Regan passed away on September 5th, 2021, at the age of 29. Her passing was sudden and unexpected, and it left her family and friends devastated. Regan’s legacy lives on through the memories she created with those who knew and loved her. Her kindness, compassion, and love for life will never be forgotten.

Conclusion

Regan Geisinger was a remarkable young woman who touched the lives of everyone who knew her. Her passing is a tragic loss, but her memory will live on forever. Regan will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the countless patients she cared for during her career as a nurse. Rest in peace, Regan.

