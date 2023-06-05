In Memoriam: Remembering Alex Orange, Leechburg Resident Who Lost his Life in a Tragic Car Accident.

Obituary: Alex Orange

Alex Orange, a resident of Leechburg, has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Alex was known for his kind and generous heart. He always went out of his way to help others and was quick to lend a hand to those in need. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always up for a good adventure.

Alex’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on earth. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, and friend who brought joy and happiness to all who knew him.

The family requests privacy during this difficult time. A memorial service in honor of Alex will be held at a later date.

