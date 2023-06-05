In Memoriam: Remembering the Life of AJ Kabir, Riverside Resident Who Lost His Life in a Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Obituary for AJ Kabir

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of AJ Kabir, who died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Riverside. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

AJ was a kind and generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was passionate about motorcycles and loved nothing more than hitting the open road. His infectious smile and positive attitude will be remembered by all who crossed his path.

AJ is survived by his parents, siblings, and a large extended family. His loss is felt deeply by his loved ones, who will always cherish the memories they shared with him.

A memorial service will be held in honor of AJ’s life. Details will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, we ask that you keep AJ’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, AJ. You will be dearly missed.

