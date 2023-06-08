“In Memory of The Iron Sheik: 1942-2023”

In Memoriam: The Iron Sheik (1942 – 2023)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of The Iron Sheik. Born in 1942, he was a legendary professional wrestler and a beloved figure in the wrestling community. He entertained millions of fans with his incredible athleticism and charismatic personality, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come.

The Iron Sheik was known for his iconic battles with other wrestling legends such as Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, and Sgt. Slaughter. He was a two-time WWF Tag Team Champion and won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983. He was also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2005.

Outside of wrestling, The Iron Sheik was a devoted family man and a respected member of his community. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans around the world.

Rest in peace, Sheik. You will always be remembered as a true champion.

