In Remembrance of David Wayne Knott Jr: Obituary and Passing Away

David Knott Obituary: In Loving Memory of David Wayne Knott, Jr

David Wayne Knott, Jr. passed away on August 15, 2021, at the age of 47. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many. David will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Early Life and Education

David was born on October 29, 1973, in Birmingham, Alabama, to David Knott Sr. and Carolyn Knott. He grew up in a loving family and attended Hoover High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Alabama.

Career

David had a successful career in the financial industry, working for various companies over the years. He was most recently a Senior Vice President at Regions Bank in Birmingham, Alabama. He was well-respected by his colleagues and clients for his hard work, dedication, and expertise.

Family

David was a devoted husband to his wife, Emily, and a loving father to their two children, Olivia and William. He always put his family first and cherished every moment he spent with them. His kindness, generosity, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

Community Involvement

David was actively involved in his community and gave back in many ways. He was a member of the Hoover Rotary Club and served on the board of directors for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. He also volunteered with several local charities, including the United Way of Central Alabama and the American Cancer Society.

Legacy

David will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and selfless person who made a positive impact on everyone he met. His legacy of generosity and service will continue to inspire others for years to come.

Final Thoughts

David’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and community. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on earth. Rest in peace, David Wayne Knott, Jr.

