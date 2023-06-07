In The Process Of Translation – Which Of The Following Performs The Amino Acid Assembly : Decoding the Process of Amino Acid Assembly During Translation

Unraveling the Mechanism of Amino Acid Formation in Translation

In The Process Of Translation – Which Of The Following Performs The Amino Acid Assembly

Translation is the process by which genetic information is used by cells to synthesize proteins. It takes place in the ribosome, where the genetic information is decoded and converted into an amino acid sequence. The ribosome is composed of two subunits, both of which play a crucial role in the process of translation. In this article, we will explore which of the following performs the amino acid assembly during translation.

The Ribosome and Its Subunits

The ribosome is a complex molecular machine that is responsible for protein synthesis. It is composed of two subunits, the small subunit and the large subunit, which work together to translate the genetic information into a protein.

The small subunit is responsible for binding to the mRNA molecule, which contains the genetic information that needs to be translated. It also helps to position the tRNA molecule, which carries the amino acid that needs to be added to the growing protein chain.

The large subunit is responsible for catalyzing the formation of peptide bonds between the amino acids. It also helps to move the tRNA molecules through the ribosome during the process of translation.

Which of the Following Performs the Amino Acid Assembly During Translation?

The process of amino acid assembly during translation is performed by the ribosome, which is composed of both the small and large subunits. The small subunit helps to position the tRNA molecule, which carries the amino acid that needs to be added to the growing protein chain. The large subunit is responsible for catalyzing the formation of peptide bonds between the amino acids.

During translation, the small subunit of the ribosome binds to the mRNA molecule, which contains the genetic information that needs to be translated. The ribosome then moves along the mRNA molecule, reading the genetic code and adding amino acids to the growing protein chain.

As the ribosome moves along the mRNA molecule, tRNA molecules bring the correct amino acids to the ribosome. Each tRNA molecule has an anticodon that matches the codon on the mRNA molecule, allowing it to bring the correct amino acid to the ribosome.

Once the correct tRNA molecule has been positioned by the small subunit of the ribosome, the large subunit catalyzes the formation of a peptide bond between the amino acid on the tRNA molecule and the growing protein chain. This process continues until the ribosome reaches a stop codon on the mRNA molecule, at which point the protein is released.

FAQs

Protein Synthesis mRNA Translation Ribosome Function tRNA Molecules Genetic Code Interpretation