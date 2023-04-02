In today’s edition of The Loop, Donald Trump is said to be preparing for a confrontation, The New York Times has lost its verified status on Twitter, and an Oscar-winning celebrity fell victim to a malicious prank.









The New York Times’ Twitter account is no longer verified. (Twitter)



Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times. The move sparked controversy, particularly as many of Twitter’s high-profile users faced the loss of their blue check marks, which help to verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the social media platform.

Elon Musk’s involvement

This removal of verification came after Twitter CEO Elon Musk set a deadline for verified users to buy a premium Twitter subscription, or else lose their check marks. Musk, who owns Twitter, has been the subject of criticism in recent times, particularly due to his persistent promotion of cryptocurrency on the platform. He has also been engaged in a much-publicised spat with The New York Times, whom he has accused of creating “propaganda”.

Much of the controversy surrounding the removal of The New York Times’ verification check mark stems from Musk’s involvement. The news organisation has reported on Twitter and on several alleged flaws with partially automated driving systems at Tesla, the electric car company which Musk also runs. As such, many commentators have accused Musk of using his influence over Twitter to silence a news outlet with which he disagrees.

Controversy surrounding the role of verification on Twitter

The dispute has also shone a light on the role of verification on Twitter in general. For many users, the blue check mark has become a status symbol of sorts, indicating that they have reached a certain level of online influence or authority. At the same time, critics have challenged Twitter to be more transparent and consistent in the way it grants and revokes verification status. Some argue that many users have been verified without any real justification, while others have been unfairly denied the status despite being genuine and well-known figures.

The New York Times’ position

The New York Times has stated that it will not pay Twitter for verification of its institutional accounts. In a statement made last week, the news organisation argued that it is already widely regarded as a reputable and authoritative source of news and information. As such, it argued, the verification check mark was an unnecessary and superficial addition to its Twitter presence. However, the Times has since stated that it will appeal against the removal of its verification status.

Conclusion

The issue of verification on Twitter looks set to continue to be controversial and divisive. While some view verification as an essential way to combat the spread of misinformation and impersonation on social media, others see it as symbolic of the way Twitter has come to view online influence as a commodity to be sold and traded. As for The New York Times, the organisation remains committed to providing high-quality journalism and remains unperturbed by its removal of verification.