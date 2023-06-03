“inbred sovereigns”: Top 10 Most Genetically Isolated Monarchs in History!

10 Most Inbred Sovereigns In History

Inbreeding refers to the mating of closely related individuals, which can result in genetic disorders and health problems. In the past, inbreeding was common among monarchs and nobility to maintain their bloodline and political power. Here are the ten most inbred sovereigns in history.

1. Charles II of Spain

Charles II of Spain (1661-1700) was the son of Philip IV and his niece Mariana of Austria. He suffered from physical and mental disabilities due to his parents’ close blood relationship. Charles had a weak immune system and was unable to produce an heir, leading to the War of the Spanish Succession after his death.

2. Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun (1341-1323 BC) was an Egyptian pharaoh who married his half-sister Ankhesenamun to maintain the royal bloodline. Studies suggest that Tutankhamun suffered from genetic disorders such as a cleft palate, scoliosis, and a bone disease.

3. Joanna of Castile

Joanna of Castile (1479-1555), also known as Joanna the Mad, was the daughter of Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabella I of Castile. She married her cousin Philip the Handsome, who was also her nephew, and had six children. Joanna suffered from mental illness and was locked up by her husband and son after showing signs of insanity.

4. Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria (1819-1901) was the Queen of England who married her first cousin, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. The couple had nine children, and many of them suffered from genetic disorders such as hemophilia, which was passed down from Queen Victoria’s side of the family.

5. Ptolemy II of Egypt

Ptolemy II of Egypt (308-246 BC) was the son of Ptolemy I and Berenice I. He married his full sister Arsinoe II to maintain the Ptolemaic bloodline. The couple had three children, and their descendants continued to practice inbreeding for several generations.

6. Alfonso XIII of Spain

Alfonso XIII of Spain (1886-1941) was the son of Alfonso XII and his second cousin Maria Christina of Austria. He married his English cousin Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, and their children suffered from genetic disorders such as hemophilia and epilepsy.

7. Cleopatra

Cleopatra (69-30 BC) was the last pharaoh of Egypt who married her younger brother Ptolemy XIII to maintain the Ptolemaic dynasty. She also had relationships with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, which led to her downfall.

8. James II of Scotland

James II of Scotland (1430-1460) was the son of James I and Joan Beaufort. He married his cousin Mary of Guelders and had seven children. James II died in a cannon explosion, and his son James III continued the practice of inbreeding.

9. Pedro II of Brazil

Pedro II of Brazil (1825-1891) was the Emperor of Brazil who married his cousin Teresa Cristina of the Two Sicilies. The couple had four children, and their descendants continued to practice inbreeding, leading to the decline of the Brazilian monarchy.

10. George III of England

George III of England (1738-1820) was the King of England who married his cousin Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. The couple had fifteen children, and many of them suffered from genetic disorders such as porphyria, which affected the nervous system.

Conclusion

Inbreeding among monarchs and nobility was a common practice in the past, which resulted in genetic disorders and health problems. Today, many countries have laws prohibiting incest and inbreeding to prevent the transmission of genetic disorders. The history of these inbred sovereigns serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers of maintaining power through bloodlines.

