Jitu Patnaik – ex-MLA of Champua : Income tax raid on ex-MLA Jitu Patnaik’s houses and offices in Champua, Odisha.

An ex-MLA of Champua, identified as Jitu Patnaik, is currently undergoing an Income Tax raid in his houses and offices. The IT department is investigating allegations of tax evasion. The residences near the Joda Sai Temple and the mining office at Baniyakala Street are currently being searched. The raid is still ongoing at the time of writing this report. In related news, a man in Odisha was reported to have beaten his wife to death over a family dispute.

News Source : Sudeshna Panda

