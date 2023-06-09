Independent Director at Thirty One Gifts, Alisha Ouellette, Passes Away in Barrhead Car Crash

Alisha Ouellette, Independent Director at Thirty One Gifts, Passes Away in Barrhead Car Accident

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Alisha Ouellette, an Independent Director at Thirty One Gifts. Alisha was involved in a car accident in Barrhead, and unfortunately did not survive.

Alisha was a dedicated and passionate member of the Thirty One Gifts team, and her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew her. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

We extend our gratitude to Alisha for her contributions to Thirty One Gifts, and for the positive impact she had on those around her. She will be greatly missed.

