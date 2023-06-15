India Outshines China: American Media Applauds India’s Achievement







The American media is praising India for achieving what China couldn’t. India has emerged as a global leader in the technology and pharmaceutical industries, which has not gone unnoticed by the American media.India has been able to attract foreign investment and establish itself as a major player in the global market. This has been possible due to India’s extensive human resources and its commitment to innovation and development.The recent launch of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) has also impressed the American media. India became the first country to successfully launch a spacecraft to Mars on its first attempt, which is no small feat.The success of India in various fields has made it a positive story for the American media, and they have been quick to highlight India’s achievements. The American media has also recognized India’s potential as an economic superpower in the future.