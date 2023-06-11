India rail crash probe focuses on suspected manual bypass of signalling system

India Rail Crash Investigation: Suspected Bypassing of Automated Signalling System : India rail crash probe focuses on suspected manual bypassing of signalling system

Indian railway officials are investigating whether the cause of the country’s worst rail crash in two decades was due to a manual bypass of an automated signalling system, according to three sources. It is believed that railway workers may have bypassed the system to get around signalling problems that arose from a defective barrier used to stop road traffic at a nearby rail-road intersection. The accident occurred on 2 June at Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha and killed at least 288 people, with over 1,000 more injured. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

News Source : Reuters

