India Responds Bluntly to China’s G-20 Meeting Boycott in Jammu and Kashmir: “This is Our Area, That’s Why We are Here…” – Trending News

India's Blunt Reply to China on Boycott of G-20 Meeting in Jammu and Kashmir

Background

The G-20 meeting, also known as the Group of Twenty, is an international forum that brings together the world’s major economies to discuss and coordinate on global economic issues. India is set to host the G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022. However, China has recently announced that it will boycott the meeting in protest of India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

India’s Response

India has responded to China’s boycott in a blunt and assertive manner. The Indian government has stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that China has no right to interfere in its internal affairs. In a press statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said, “This is our area, that’s why we are here. If China does not want to participate in the G-20 meeting, it is their loss.”

Analysis

India’s response to China’s boycott of the G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir is not surprising. India has always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and that any interference by foreign powers is unacceptable. China’s decision to boycott the meeting can be seen as an attempt to assert its influence in the region and to challenge India’s sovereignty.

However, India’s response has been measured and assertive. By stating that Jammu and Kashmir is its area, India has reiterated its commitment to the territorial integrity of the country. At the same time, India has also made it clear that China’s decision to boycott the G-20 meeting will not affect the country’s plans to host the event.

Impact

The impact of China’s boycott of the G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir remains to be seen. It is possible that other countries may follow China’s lead and decide not to attend the meeting. However, India has made it clear that it will not be deterred by China’s actions and will continue to host the meeting as planned.

The boycott may also have wider implications for India-China relations. The two countries have had a strained relationship in recent years, with border disputes and trade tensions causing friction between the two nations. China’s decision to boycott the G-20 meeting may further strain the relationship between the two countries.

Conclusion

India’s response to China’s boycott of the G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir is a clear assertion of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. India has made it clear that it will not be deterred by China’s actions and will continue to host the meeting as planned. The impact of the boycott on India-China relations remains to be seen, but it is clear that the relationship between the two countries is becoming increasingly strained.

