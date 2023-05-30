“India stock market”: India Regains Position Among Top 5 Stock Markets in the World.

India Reclaims Spot as World’s Fifth Largest Stock Market

After losing its position as the world’s fifth largest stock market to France earlier this year, India has reclaimed the spot as foreign investors flock to buy into the Asian nation’s shares. As of Friday, India’s market capitalization stood at $3.3 trillion, boosted by a rebound in stocks from the Adani Group after a short seller report earlier this year sparked a heavy sell-off. Meanwhile, France lost more than $100 billion in market value last week as luxury goods makers such as LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Vivendi SE saw a rout amid fears of a slowdown in China and the US.

Global funds are pouring money into Indian stocks as a stuttering economic recovery in China has sparked a rotation. Since the start of April, foreign investors have added $5.7 billion worth of Indian stocks, lured by a stable earnings outlook and one of the highest GDP growth rates among the world’s largest economies. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has raised the weighting of Indian stocks in its Asia Pacific ex-Japan model portfolio to reflect the disappointments in the Chinese stock market after a strong rally earlier this year.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index has bounced back more than 9% after briefly entering correction territory in mid-March, closing in on record high levels. A rebound in Adani’s stocks has gathered steam after a court-appointed panel said it found no conclusive evidence of stock price manipulation as alleged by US short seller Hindenburg Research. Adani’s 10 listed entities added around $15 billion to their market value last week, trimming their losses post-Hindenburg’s report to $105 billion from as high as $153 billion earlier.

India’s economy has been on the path to recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The nation’s GDP growth rate is projected to reach 12.5% in 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund. The country has been able to successfully vaccinate its population, with over 300 million doses administered so far. India’s central bank has also kept interest rates at a record low to support the economy.

India’s stock market has traditionally been known for its volatility, but recent reforms and improvements in corporate governance have made it more attractive to foreign investors. The country’s government has implemented several measures to attract investment, such as easing restrictions on foreign ownership of companies and simplifying the tax code. The Indian stock market is also buoyed by the country’s growing middle class, which is expected to drive consumer spending and boost corporate earnings.

India’s financial markets are set to benefit from the country’s strong economic fundamentals and favorable demographic trends. The nation’s large and young population is expected to drive growth in several sectors, such as healthcare, technology, and consumer goods. The government’s focus on infrastructure development is also expected to create new investment opportunities.

In conclusion, India’s stock market has reclaimed its position as the world’s fifth largest, driven by a rebound in Adani’s stocks and a surge in foreign investment. The nation’s strong economic fundamentals, coupled with favorable demographic trends and government reforms, make it an attractive investment destination. As India continues on its path to recovery from the pandemic, its financial markets are set to benefit from new investment opportunities and sustained growth.

News Source : Bloomberg

Source Link :stock market: India reclaims spot in world’s top 5 markets/