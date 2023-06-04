India train accident kills at least 288 people: Suspects identified

train accident India victim : India train accident: at least 288 killed, cause identified

India’s railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Sunday that the cause of the deadly train accident that claimed the lives of at least 288 people has been identified, along with those responsible for it. According to Vaishnaw, the incident was attributed to changes in the electronic interlocking system, which is responsible for coordinating train movement to prevent collisions. However, the minister refrained from providing additional details until the final investigation report is released. The story is still developing, and updates will follow.

News Source : dw.com

Odisha train crash cause Train accident investigation Odisha DW news on Odisha train crash Identifying the Odisha train derailment cause Odisha railway safety measures